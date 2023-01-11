Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives $10.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.03.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWN. Raymond James cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 11.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,878,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,168 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 60.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 75,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 28,554 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 60.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 241,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 90,686 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 33.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,285,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 319,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.68 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.