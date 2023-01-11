SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Position Trimmed by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 66,752 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after buying an additional 1,398,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.51.

