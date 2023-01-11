Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0867 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st.
Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE SPE opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15. Special Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.65.
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
