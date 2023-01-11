Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0867 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st.

Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE SPE opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15. Special Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

