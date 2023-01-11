State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 13,811 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 433,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,811 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.17% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $19,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 105,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.7% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,912.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 94,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 191.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,897,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,965,000 after buying an additional 1,245,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms have commented on GLPI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

