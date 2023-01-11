State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 4,454 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $132,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Gouws Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $373,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 57,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $177.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $245.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.