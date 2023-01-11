State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 577 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Albemarle worth $18,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 15.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Albemarle by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ALB opened at $223.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.