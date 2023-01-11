State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $20,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.64.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

