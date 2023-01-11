State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,290,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.6% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $144,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $57.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

