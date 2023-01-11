State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.20% of Life Storage worth $18,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Life Storage Price Performance

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $98.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.02 and a twelve month high of $151.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.