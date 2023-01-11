State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 997 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hershey were worth $18,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 20.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after buying an additional 611,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hershey by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after buying an additional 644,294 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,539,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,200,000 after purchasing an additional 63,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,225,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,104,000 after purchasing an additional 55,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock opened at $224.78 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $191.00 and a one year high of $242.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,978,769.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,535 shares of company stock valued at $9,603,233. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.