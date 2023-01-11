State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $14.29 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $14,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.56.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $162.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.44 and its 200-day moving average is $185.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.69 and a 52-week high of $259.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

