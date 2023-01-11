State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $18.78 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,297 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $18,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.10.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $124.02 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 23.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $756,516.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $756,516.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,785 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,770 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.