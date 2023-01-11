State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $19.93 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of IQVIA worth $19,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 580,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 38,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $215.51 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $263.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.13.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

