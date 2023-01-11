State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $20,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.23.

NYSE:AJG opened at $192.68 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $201.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

