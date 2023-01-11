State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $19,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $309.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.04. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.22.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.