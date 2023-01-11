State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 1,712 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,138 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Workday were worth $17,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 69.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $160.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.19. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $261.89.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $816,774.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,927,978.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at $61,579,414.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $816,774.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,927,978.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,755 shares of company stock worth $23,180,137. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

