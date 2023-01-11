State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,363,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,684,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Warner Bros. Discovery at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $67,859,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $842,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $7,035,000. Edmp Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,854,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

WBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

