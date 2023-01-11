State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $16,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE WEC opened at $96.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.00 and its 200 day moving average is $97.33.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEC. Mizuho lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

