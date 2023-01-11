State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Waste Connections worth $19,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $35,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.7 %

WCN stock opened at $131.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.57.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

