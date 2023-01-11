State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Waste Connections worth $19,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $35,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.7 %

WCN stock opened at $131.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.57.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

