State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 197,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $16,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after buying an additional 550,853 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 902.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,134,000 after buying an additional 408,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 97.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,063,000 after buying an additional 342,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 25.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,601,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,230,000 after buying an additional 328,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 19.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,452,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,127,000 after buying an additional 239,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.4 %

ED stock opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

