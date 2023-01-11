State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 328 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MSCI were worth $19,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $500.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

Shares of MSCI opened at $488.08 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $568.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.22%.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.