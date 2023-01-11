State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,148 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 346,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,434,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 233.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SMIN stock opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.95. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $55.12.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.