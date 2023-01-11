Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.
NASDAQ:STRL opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $998.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.34.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $556.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after acquiring an additional 181,777 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 146.0% in the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 136,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 80,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after acquiring an additional 70,779 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 49.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 65,032 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 16.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 435,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62,407 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.
