Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $38.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush downgraded Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $31.96 on Friday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average is $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $556.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,589,000 after acquiring an additional 663,711 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $859,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $4,713,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.