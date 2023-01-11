StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

AAMC opened at $25.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC Get Rating ) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of Altisource Asset Management worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.