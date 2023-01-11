StockNews.com Downgrades Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LBAI. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

LBAI opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $20.60.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $87.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.13 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,555,000 after acquiring an additional 773,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,678,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,897,000 after acquiring an additional 128,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,135,000 after acquiring an additional 751,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,103,000 after acquiring an additional 402,583 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,584,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,361,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.