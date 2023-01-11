StockNews.com Upgrades Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Up 7.7 %
NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $4.58.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Accelerate Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
