StockNews.com Upgrades Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $4.58.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Accelerate Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,302,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 520,656 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 233,478 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.