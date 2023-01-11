StockNews.com Upgrades Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) to “Buy”

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trean Insurance Group from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Trean Insurance Group Price Performance
Shares of TIG stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. Trean Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of -0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 4,528.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 28.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Trean Insurance Group
Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.
