Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 462,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 338,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,814,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities cut W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $591.00.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $563.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $580.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.10. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $612.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

