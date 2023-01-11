Stonegate Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 293.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after purchasing an additional 912,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $100.53 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $104.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average of $94.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.06.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

