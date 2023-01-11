Stonegate Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $234.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.53. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $366.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,821. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

