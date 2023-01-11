Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $237,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Novartis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 0.5 %

NVS stock opened at $90.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.