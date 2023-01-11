Stonegate Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $264.01 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.30 and a 52-week high of $323.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.29 and a 200 day moving average of $282.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 84.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

