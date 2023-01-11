Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases 3,834 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,756 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.3% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Markel Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.68. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $158.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

