Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after buying an additional 104,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.64.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

