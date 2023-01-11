Strs Ohio Purchases 3,624 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,269,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,919 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 123.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,299,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,238,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

