Substratum Trading 18.3% Higher Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $326,616.61 and approximately $6.92 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00012189 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00036616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00041845 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005720 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00018874 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00240692 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00073101 USD and is down -14.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $7.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.