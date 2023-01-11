Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $159.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.26 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.87 and a 200 day moving average of $149.36.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

