Sunflower Bank N.A. Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sunflower Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 11.2% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,283 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 33,725 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 900,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,958 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.9% in the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.