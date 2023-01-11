Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,705 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,028,000 after purchasing an additional 853,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,544,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095,604 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,243,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,035,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,793,000 after acquiring an additional 712,196 shares during the period. Finally, Rush Island Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 5,521,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,644 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of SHO opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $12.72.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $244.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

