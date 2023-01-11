Susquehanna Lowers J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Neutral

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $168.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $194.00. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.21% from the stock’s current price.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

JBHT opened at $175.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.42 and its 200-day moving average is $174.01. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

