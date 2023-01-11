Susquehanna Lowers J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Neutral

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $168.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $194.00. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.21% from the stock’s current price.
JBHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.3 %
JBHT opened at $175.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.42 and its 200-day moving average is $174.01. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
