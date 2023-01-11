Susquehanna Lowers TFI International (NYSE:TFII) to Neutral

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) was downgraded by Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TFII. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.19.

TFI International stock opened at $105.45 on Monday. TFI International has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $112.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. TFI International had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

