Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.8% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 431,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.36.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $151.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.83. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

