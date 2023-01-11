Synapse (SYN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $97.31 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Synapse has a total market cap of $97.31 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00003096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Synapse has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

