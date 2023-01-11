Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 3,218 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 126.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 2.3 %

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SWK opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $196.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

