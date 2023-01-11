Synovus Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 2,880 Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,114,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 7.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,150,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after purchasing an additional 303,061 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,909,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,309,000 after purchasing an additional 252,241 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,074,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $157.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.99. Sempra has a one year low of $129.69 and a one year high of $176.47.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.50.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

