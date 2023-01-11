Synovus Financial Corp Buys 155 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Robert Half International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of RHI opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.03.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RHI. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.