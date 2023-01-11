Synovus Financial Corp Buys 387 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 13,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 976.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $147.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $199.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.26.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.92.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

