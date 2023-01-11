Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYM opened at $132.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.73. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $106.29 and a 52-week high of $154.87.

