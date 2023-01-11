Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2,876.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $190.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $190.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.16 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $701,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,746,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,150.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,575 shares of company stock worth $6,200,885 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Five Below to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.65.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

